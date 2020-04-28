|
RAUENZAHN
RUTH L. (nee Ide)
90, of Philadelphia died on April 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 70 years Richard Rauenzahn; her daughter Beverly Rauenzahn and her spouse Janeth Albano of Philadelphia; her son Richard Jr. and his spouse MaryKay of Eugene, Oregon; and her grandsons Colin of Salem, Oregon and Sebastian of Eugene, Oregon. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Freas. She will also be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews and the many close friends she made over the years. A memorial celebra-tion will be held at a later date.
