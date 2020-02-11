Home

RUTH M. (Stackhouse) EWING

Of Abington, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at age 97. Born in the Bridesburg area of Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Russell and Eleanor Stackhouse. She is survived by her loving children, Susan Campbell and Christopher A. Stewart; and stepdaughter Dottie Mae Fillipini. She was predeceased by husbands, John B. Stewart II and James D. Ewing; and her son, John B. Stewart III. Also survived by grandchildren, Shannon Stewart, John B. Stewart IV, Colin Stewart, Paige Thomas, and Christian Hight; great-grand-children, Sadie Stewart, Emily Thomas, Evan Thomas, and Timothy Hight; many nieces and nephews, and dear friend of 58 years, Elaine B. Shaffer.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958 or a .
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020
