O'CONNELL
RUTH M. (nee Moitz)
Age 78, on Feb. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Gerald J. of Newtown Square. Devoted mother of Matt (Jacqui), Karen, and Joanne Smith (Ben); also survived by her grandchildren Jason, Ryan and Rebecca O'Connell and Kevin and Rachael Smith, and her sisters Cynthia Fischer, Patricia Bentzel and Lee Young. Memorial Service Wednesday 11 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348 or Advent Lutheran Church, 1601 Green Lane, West Chester, PA 19382. Int. Arlington Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 10, 2020