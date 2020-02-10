Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
RUTH M. (Moitz) O'CONNELL

RUTH M. (Moitz) O'CONNELL Notice
O'CONNELL
RUTH M. (nee Moitz)


Age 78, on Feb. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Gerald J. of Newtown Square. Devoted mother of Matt (Jacqui), Karen, and Joanne Smith (Ben); also survived by her grandchildren Jason, Ryan and Rebecca O'Connell and Kevin and Rachael Smith, and her sisters Cynthia Fischer, Patricia Bentzel and Lee Young. Memorial Service Wednesday 11 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348 or Advent Lutheran Church, 1601 Green Lane, West Chester, PA 19382. Int. Arlington Cem.


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 10, 2020
