CHACKER
RUTH NATALIE (nee Bett)
May 2, 2020. Born in Philadelphia on October 6, 1929. She was beloved mother of Hilarie, Larry (Judie), Stephanie and Stacey and grandmother of Ariane, AnQi, and Leila Jeh, companion of Samuel Firestone and wife of the late Frederic Chacker of Phila. Private graveside service. Donations may be made to Hadassah or OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) at Temple University, P.O. Box, Phila, PA 19182.www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.