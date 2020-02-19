|
|
ROSOFF
RUTH (nee Agre)
On February 18, 2020. Wife of the late Jerome Rosoff. Mother of Philip Rosoff (Dona Chikaraishi), Joan Rosoff (Russell Meddin), and Barbara Rosoff. Grandmother of Elisabeth and Alexandre Meddin and Alison and William Rosoff. Ruth was born April 15, 1930 and worked for many years as both a teacher for Headstart and with her husband in the family men's clothing business. She was known for her radio commercials with the tag line "The smart cookie who can save you a lot of dough" delivered in her own inimitable Philadelphia accent. Details of a memorial event will be made available to friends and family when completed. Contributions in her memory may be made to Philabundance or to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020