SCHECTMAN
RUTH (nee Satenstein)
On Jan. 6, 2020. Wife of the late Rabbi David Schectman, mother of Herbert Schectman (Maryann Greenfield), grand-mother of Gayle (Andrew) Comer and Deborah (Craig) Chernoff, great grandmother of Peyton and Camryn Comer and Paige and Jadyn Chernoff. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-1), Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Herbert Schectman and Maryann Greenfield. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to the Congregations of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Rd., Phila., PA 19115.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020