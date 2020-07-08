ANDERSONRUTH THERESA (nee Philipps)
July 4, 2020, age 86. A devoted wife of the late Robert Anderson, daughter of the late Ferdinand and Marie Philipps, Sister of Fred Philipps and Marie Griffin. Beloved mother to Kim House (David), Robert Anderson (Carolyn), Michael Anderson (Jackie), Cindy Griffin (Curtis) and the late John Anderson. Grandmother of Meghan and Lauren Anderson, Sean Anderson, Jonathan, Kaylie, Hannah and Curtis Griffin; Faith and Grace House. Great-grandmother of Brayden, Liam, and Milo.
Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. on Friday at St. Phillip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
.
