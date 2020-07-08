1/
RUTH THERESA (Philipps) ANDERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON
RUTH THERESA (nee Philipps)
July 4, 2020, age 86. A devoted wife of the late Robert Anderson, daughter of the late Ferdinand and Marie Philipps, Sister of Fred Philipps and Marie Griffin. Beloved mother to Kim House (David), Robert Anderson (Carolyn), Michael Anderson (Jackie), Cindy Griffin (Curtis) and the late John Anderson. Grandmother of Meghan and Lauren Anderson, Sean Anderson, Jonathan, Kaylie, Hannah and Curtis Griffin; Faith and Grace House. Great-grandmother of Brayden, Liam, and Milo.
Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. on Friday at St. Phillip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved