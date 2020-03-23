Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH V. (Levin) BENNETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH V. (Levin) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT
RUTH V. (nee Levin)


March 20, 2020 of Naples, FL (formerly of Elkins Park, PA). Wife of the late Benjamin S. Bennett, C.P.A. Mother of Jonathan D. Bennett, Esquire (Sima) and the late Sarah Bennett Thompson, M.D. (formerly Susan Bennett). Grandmother of Shira Skulsky (Bryan), Eliana Bennett and Aaron Bennett. Services are private. The family respectfully requests contributions in her memory be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center or American Jewish Committee.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -