BENNETT
RUTH V. (nee Levin)
March 20, 2020 of Naples, FL (formerly of Elkins Park, PA). Wife of the late Benjamin S. Bennett, C.P.A. Mother of Jonathan D. Bennett, Esquire (Sima) and the late Sarah Bennett Thompson, M.D. (formerly Susan Bennett). Grandmother of Shira Skulsky (Bryan), Eliana Bennett and Aaron Bennett. Services are private. The family respectfully requests contributions in her memory be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center or American Jewish Committee.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 23, 2020