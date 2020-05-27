YARMARK

RUTH

86, of Huntington Valley, PA, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband Murray. Mother of Scott (Tammy) and Shawn (Nicole). Adoring grandmother of David, Jordan, Maya, and Natalie. Memorial Services will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to the Abramson Cancer Center.



