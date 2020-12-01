Age 7, of South Philadelphia, Pa, passed away November 21st, 2020. Beloved Daughter of Gianna (Meo) Alf and Sean Alf. Predeceased by Kevin Caretanuto. Loving Sister of also Deceased Zachary Alf. Survived by Step Brother Sean Alf, Loving sister Catherine Alf. Niece of Mateo (Samiah) Pagan, Nick and Dominique Meo, Tiffany and Max Murphy, Ted Caretanuto lll, Juliana Strolli. Dear granddaughter of Christy Pagan and Jason Oneill. Amy Buchanan and Mike Kern. Ted Caretanuto Jr. And Kelly Alf. Also survived by many loving Great Grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins. Ryann was full of life. She lit up any room she walked in. Her sweet voice and smile could thaw even the coldest heart. She loved dancing, unicorns, and anything that was rainbow because they were bright and beautiful like her. She loved all of her family and friends, especially her best friend, Zaniyah Williams. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Wed. 9:30-11:45 A.M. and Funeral Service 12 noon at THE DANJOLELL BARONE MEMORIAL HOME, 908 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086. Contributions can be made to; Help for Alf Meo family GoFundMe www.danjolell.com