S. Anne Marie McVeigh, SSJ Formerly S. Terence Joseph May 3, 2020, Age 93. Daughter of the late Peter and Mary McVeigh. Sister of Joseph McVeigh (Astrid), Thomas McVeigh (Alice) and the late Peter McVeigh, Terrance McVeigh and Mary Mackin. She is also survived by the members of her Congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Services are private but will be live-streamed from the Saint Joseph Villa website, www.stjosephvilla.org
, on November 23 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's name to Saint Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.