Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for S. RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

S. EILEEN RUSSELL SSJ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
S. EILEEN RUSSELL SSJ Notice
S. EILEEN RUSSELL, SSJ
March 3, 2020, age 87. Daughter of the late Edward and Mary Russell. Sister of the late Mary R. Cicero. Survived by her sisters Elizabeth Newbury and Ann K. Russell. Also survived by many nieces, grand nieces and grand nephews and her Congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday March 9th, 1:30 to 3:00 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3:00 P.M., at St. Joseph Villa. Interment Villa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's name may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of S.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -