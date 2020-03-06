|
|
S. EILEEN RUSSELL, SSJ
March 3, 2020, age 87. Daughter of the late Edward and Mary Russell. Sister of the late Mary R. Cicero. Survived by her sisters Elizabeth Newbury and Ann K. Russell. Also survived by many nieces, grand nieces and grand nephews and her Congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday March 9th, 1:30 to 3:00 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3:00 P.M., at St. Joseph Villa. Interment Villa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's name may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020