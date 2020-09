Or Copy this URL to Share

August 31, 2020.





Daughter of the late John and Catherine O'Toole. Sister of the late Margaret Evans. Cousin of S. Mary Goodbody, SSJ; also survived by nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews and her Congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Services and Interment private. Donations may be made in Sister's memory to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave. Flourtown, PA 19031.KOLLER FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store