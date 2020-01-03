|
S. MARY JANE
DARRAH, SSJ
Formerly S. Mary of The Good Shepherd, SSJ
Dec. 30, 2019, age 83. Daughter of the late William James and Susan Darrah and sister of the late Nancy. Survived by members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph and the community of Chestnut Hill College. Religious, relatives, and friends are invited to Viewing Monday, January 6th, 1 P.M., followed by Memorial Mass at 3 P.M. Int. private. Donations in her memory to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissa-hickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031.
