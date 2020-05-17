S. RICHARD "DICK" ERLICHMAN
ERLICHMAN
S. RICHARD "DICK"
May 11, 2020, of Wynnewood, PA. Husband of Eileen (nee Zieger). Dear father of Effie Brenner( Barry), Jay(Susan), Marcia Katz(Robert), Holly and Andrew; also survived by 7 grandchildren. A celebration of his life will take place when family and friends can be together.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
