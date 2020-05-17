Or Copy this URL to Share

ERLICHMAN

S. RICHARD "DICK"

May 11, 2020, of Wynnewood, PA. Husband of Eileen (nee Zieger). Dear father of Effie Brenner( Barry), Jay(Susan), Marcia Katz(Robert), Holly and Andrew; also survived by 7 grandchildren. A celebration of his life will take place when family and friends can be together.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store