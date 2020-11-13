1/
S. ROSE ALBERTINE (formerly Mary Jane Weaver) WEAVER SSJ
() April 21, 2020, Age 96. Daughter of the late Albert and Bernadette Weaver. Sister of the late Albert and Donald Weaver, S. Marie Berenice, SSJ and Rita Foye (Louis). Survived by nieces, nephews and members of her congregation, the Sisters of Saint Joseph. Services are private but will be live-streamed from the Saint Joseph Villa website, www.stjosephvilla.org, on Nov. 16th, 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's name to Saint Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 13, 2020.
