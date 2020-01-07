|
S. ROSE AMATA O'DONNELL, SSJ
Formerly MARY E. O'DONNELL
January 4, 2020, Age 96. Daughter of the late John and Julia O'Donnell. Sister of Catherine Morse (Bleeker), and the late S. Joan Cecilia, SSJ, Ann Kallenbach (Karl), Margaret Ness and Robert O'Donnell; also survived by Members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Wednesday, at 1:30 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. A Funeral Mass will follow at 3 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's name to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
