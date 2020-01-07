The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Joseph Villa
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
S. ROSE AMATA O'DONNELL SSJ

S. ROSE AMATA O'DONNELL SSJ Notice
S. ROSE AMATA O'DONNELL, SSJ
Formerly MARY E. O'DONNELL
January 4, 2020, Age 96. Daughter of the late John and Julia O'Donnell. Sister of Catherine Morse (Bleeker), and the late S. Joan Cecilia, SSJ, Ann Kallenbach (Karl), Margaret Ness and Robert O'Donnell; also survived by Members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Wednesday, at 1:30 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. A Funeral Mass will follow at 3 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's name to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020
