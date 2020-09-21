September 17, 2020. Age 92. Daughter of the late John Joseph and Mary Glackin. Sister of the late Geraldine Maguire, Rose Anita Lynch, Michael, Jack, and Jim Glackin. She is survived by her brother Charles Glackin, Esq., nieces, nephews, and the Members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Sister's name to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031. Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com