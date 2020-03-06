|
KURTZMAN
SABINA HANKIN
Of Charleston, SC, formerly of Richboro, PA and Margate City, NJ, died peacefully at the age of 98 following a brief illness. She was married for 44 years to the late Moe Henry Hankin of Richboro, PA and was sub-sequently married for 14 years to the late Dr. Joseph Kurtzman of Charleston, SC. Sabina was the daughter of the late Dr. Leo Kassner of Philadelphia PA, the Philadelphia City Editor of the Jewish Daily Forward, and his late wife Anna.
She is survived by her children Lowen Hankin (Jane) of Manhattan and Mina Schiffman (Louis) of Willow Grove, PA; by her stepchildren Dr. Howard M. Kurtzman of Charleston, SC, Dr. Steven B. Kurtzman of Gaithersburg, MD, and Andrew D. Kurtzman (Ann) of Laurinberg, NC; and by 4 grand-children, 6 step-grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren.
Sabina's many charitable interests included the Albert Einstein Hospital Northern Division, Philadelphia PA and the MUSC Storm Eye Institute, Charleston, SC.
Blessed with beauty, a love of music, and an abounding sense of humor, Sabina enjoyed politics and relished political discussion, and was a lifelong Democrat. Her optimistic, glass half-full attitude was an inspiration to all who knew her, and enabled her to easily make and keep friendships over the course of her life. A creator of home and hearth, she is remembered with great love and affection and will be sorely missed.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020