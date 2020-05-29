SALLIE COLMAN
COLMAN
SALLIE July 19,1930 - April 25, 2020
Beloved matriarch and artist, Sallie Colman (nee Septak) passed away at the age of 89. Her memory will be honored by her children Arthur Colman (Cathy) and Holly Cutler (Larry) as well as her grand daughters Emma Colman and Hilary Cutler.
She was preceded in death by her former husband Arthur Kaplan, late husband Dr. Donald Colman and grandson David Cutler. Sallie will be missed by her Jenkintown community. A private service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.
