SALLY A. ALLEN
Of Lower Merion Twp., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sept. 22, 2020. She is survived by her partner Tom Vaias, children: Laura, John (Hong Jin) Wentz; 6 grandchildren, Vaias Family, self-adopted families and friends. All are invited to West Laurel Hill Cemetery at 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 on Oct. 4, 2020 at 1 P.M. for her Funeral Service. In Lieu of flowers, please make a Donation in Sally's name to Heifer at Heifer.org/3xmatch or NOW at NOW.org Tribute Gift or send Floral Perennials to the Cemetery. Please wear facemasks. Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc. www.WestLaurelHill.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
