Of Lower Merion Twp., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sept. 22, 2020. She is survived by her partner Tom Vaias, children: Laura, John (Hong Jin) Wentz; 6 grandchildren, Vaias Family, self-adopted families and friends. All are invited to West Laurel Hill Cemetery at 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 on Oct. 4, 2020 at 1 P.M. for her Funeral Service. In Lieu of flowers, please make a Donation in Sally's name to Heifer at Heifer.org/3xmatch
or NOW at NOW.org
Tribute Gift or send Floral Perennials to the Cemetery. Please wear facemasks. Arrangements by West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc. www.WestLaurelHill.com