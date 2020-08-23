McDONALD





72, of Birchrunville, PA passed away August 16, 2020. She was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on Oct. 28, 1947 to the late John W. and Mary Lockwood Fox. Sally was the beloved wife of Richard A. McDonald, with whom she shared 22 years of marriage. In addition to her husband Richard, Sally is survived by her two daughters; Julia Braendel and Sarah Braendel and her grand-son, Nicklaus Braendel. Sally is also survived by her brother, Emmett "Butch" Stafford (Louise) and her sister, Sharon Conole. She was predeceased by her brother Peter Fox.Services will be private.

