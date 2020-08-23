1/1
SALLY FOX McDONALD
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SALLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDONALD
SALLY FOX


72, of Birchrunville, PA passed away August 16, 2020. She was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on Oct. 28, 1947 to the late John W. and Mary Lockwood Fox. Sally was the beloved wife of Richard A. McDonald, with whom she shared 22 years of marriage. In addition to her husband Richard, Sally is survived by her two daughters; Julia Braendel and Sarah Braendel and her grand-son, Nicklaus Braendel. Sally is also survived by her brother, Emmett "Butch" Stafford (Louise) and her sister, Sharon Conole. She was predeceased by her brother Peter Fox.
Services will be private.

www.maugergivnish.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved