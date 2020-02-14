|
|
BOWEN
SALLY H. (nee Hale)
On February 12, 2020, age 91, of Haverford, formerly of Wynne-wood. Beloved wife of Thales Bowen, Jr., MD. A devoted mother of Susan (Jeffrey) Kurtz, Richard Bowen, and Robert (Kristen) Bowen, she is also survived by one grand-child. She was predeceased by her firstborn son, Carl. She attended Swarthmore College, and graduated from Boston Bouve College, Boston Physical Therapy, working in Washington, DC and Philadelphia with polio patients. She served for many years in the church nursery, encouraging young couples to worship together. The children will greet friends and relatives Sunday, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall PA, with a Memorial Service on Monday at 12 Noon at Bethany Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5 Concord Rd., Havertown, PA 19083. Memorials may be sent in her name to the Deacon's Fund at the above church. Int. Private.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020