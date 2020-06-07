HAYS
SALLY (nee Winters)
Age 89, May 31, 2020. Loving mother of William Spangenberg, Helen Spangenberg (May Gehring), Sally File (the late Bob), and Bruce Spangenberg. Gram of Kimberly Rafferty (Sean), Toni Natoli (Michael), Bob File (Jess) and Bonnie File; great grandmother of Brittany, Frank, Jeffrey, Sean, Gianna-Rae, James, and Isabella Grace; great great grandson Lucas. Also survived by her sister Patty Danks (Bill). All services private at the family's request. Donations in her memory to the Alzheimers's Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106, would be appreciated.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.