SALLY (Winters) HAYS
1931 - 2020
HAYS
SALLY (nee Winters)


Age 89, May 31, 2020. Loving mother of William Spangenberg, Helen Spangenberg (May Gehring), Sally File (the late Bob), and Bruce Spangenberg. Gram of Kimberly Rafferty (Sean), Toni Natoli (Michael), Bob File (Jess) and Bonnie File; great grandmother of Brittany, Frank, Jeffrey, Sean, Gianna-Rae, James, and Isabella Grace; great great grandson Lucas. Also survived by her sister Patty Danks (Bill). All services private at the family's request. Donations in her memory to the Alzheimers's Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106, would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
