LAIRDSALLY LOUISE (nee Norton)
93, of Wayne, PA, died July 10, 2020. She was the daughter of The late Max and Ruth Norton, and loving wife to Joseph I. Laird. Sally is survived by her husband, daughter's; Diane Garrison (Richard), Debbie Fair (David), Denise McGuire (Raymond Harris), and Dorothy White (Randy), as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by brother, William. Due to COVID 19, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally's name may be made to the Wayne Presbyterian Music Dept., 125 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne PA, 19087. Please visit www.FamilyFuneralCare.net
for more of Sally's Life Story.