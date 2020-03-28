|
|
SHORR
SALLY
Age 106 - devoted mother and grandmother, proud home-maker, prized weight watcher lecturer, and fierce fighter for her longevity died peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Born in Warsaw, Poland in 1913 she came to America at age 3. She grew up in the Bronx then Lakewood, New Jersey where her family had a chicken farm. In 1950 she married Louis Shorr. He was a chemical engineer for Domino Sugar and in 1966 when the company moved its R&D to Brooklyn, the family moved into Rochdale Village in Jamaica Queens, then the world's largest housing cooperative. It was there that Mrs. Shorr, who had struggled with being overweight, went all in with Jean Nidetch and her just formed organization Weight Watchers. She wanted to wear a size 3 dress for her son's Bar Mitzvah which meant she had to lose 125 lbs. The Bar Mitzvah was March 25, 1967 and she wore a silver satin suit - size 3. She was known in Weight Watcher circles in New York City for her entertaining and sympathetic lectures. In 1972, when her husband retired from Domino Sugar they moved to Chula Vista, California. For the next 26 years Sally and her husband Louis enjoyed the sunny dry climate. She became an active member of Temple Beth Shalom Sisterhood, and those who knew Sally remember her as always ready to organize a trip, or chair an event and that her enthusiasm for her cause brought everyone together. In 1998 Mrs. Shorr and her husband moved to The Hill House in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia to be closer to their son, Saul Shorr and their three grandchildren. It is remarkable that so late in life, she was able to not only pick up roots and settle down again for another 22 years, but living 18 of those years as a widow when her husband died in 2001 two days after 9/11. Mrs. Shorr remained independent until age 103. She was proud of living on her own and caring for her home. Reluctantly she went to live at the Abramson Jewish Center and the staff never tired of saying "she was the fastest person they saw with her walker and knew to get out of her way".
She is survived by her son Saul Shorr, his wife Peggy; her son Neil Altman, his wife Gilda, and her step-daughter, Stephanie Rose. She delighted in her grandchildren, Rebecca, Daniel and Michael Shorr. Her family is especially grateful for her primary caregiver and friend Maxine Campbell.
