Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
SALVATORE A. "SAM" D'ALESSANDRO

SALVATORE A. "SAM" D'ALESSANDRO Notice
D'ALESSANDRO
SALVATORE A. "SAM"


of Havertown, Pa. On January 2, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Kathleen "Kay" (nee Murray) D'Alessandro and the loving father of Margie (the late Rick) Mariani. He is the brother of Josephine (the late Benny) Rossi, Loretta Gamble, and the late Madeliene Storti, and Mary Vacarino. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11 am in St. Denis Church 2401 St. Denis Lane Havertown, Pa. 19083 where you may visit with the family after 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers an offering in Sam's name to the P.O. Box 758577 Topeka, KS. 66675 would be appreciated. www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020
