1/
SALVATORE ANTHONY MERLINO
SALVATORE ANTHONY 'SAM' Passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. Sam was the beloved husband to Nancy (Fritch) for 67 years. Father to Maryann Merlino, Salvatore Jr. (Maureen), Joseph (Beth), Nancy Chimera (Paul) and Joan Richey (Michael). Sam was an uncle, grandfather and great grandfather. He was raised in South Philadelphia and was appointed to the Philadelphia Fire Department in 1956. Known to his friends as a complete gentleman, Sam served the citizens until 1984 and retired to Bradenton, FL. area where he lived with Nancy since 1998. Interment is private. Memorial contributions can be made to Local 22 Widows Fund, 415 N. 5th Street, Phila. PA 19123-4095.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 27, 2020.
