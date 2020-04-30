|
|
BARBUTO
SALVATORE, JR. "SAM"
Passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. He is a proud United States Air Force Veteran who served in the Pacific and European Theaters as well as active duty in the Korean War. Beloved husband of 70 years to Antoinesca (nee: Ciccone) Barbuto. Loving father of Salvatore (Elaine) Barbuto III. Dearest brother of Charles and the late Grace Porco, Victoria Porco, Anthony, Joseph, Philomena Britton, Bruno and Pete. He will also be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and his extended family Fred and Maria Foster. A Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 10 - 11 A.M. at the Church of the Epiphany, 11th and Jackson Sts. A PRIVATE Funeral Mass will follow with burial in Wenonah Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit their website.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020