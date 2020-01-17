The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
SALVATORE M. ESPOSITO
ESPOSITO
SALVATORE M.


January 15, 2020. Sal was the owner of Espo Associates Realty of South Philadelphia for many years. Beloved father of Salvatore, Sherry, Rian, Michael, David, Dana, and Linda. Grandpop of Julian and Dante. Former husband of Joanne Esposito. Brother of Gennaro (Eleanor) Esposito. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING MONDAY 8 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Service to begin at 10 A.M. (at Funeral Home). Int. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to The Starting Point, 215 Highland Ave., Haddon Twp. NJ 08108.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020
