PALMIERI
SALVATORE "SAM"
April 30, 2020. Age 86. A generous, good hearted and fun loving man who counted his blessings every day, you twice, if you were lucky!
Beloved husband of Betty (nee Evans. Devoted and beloved father of Renee (Franco) Dangelo, and the late Robert Mark Palmieri. Loving grand-father of Francesca (Robert) Bell, Nico Dangelo, Samuel Robert Palmieri, and Alycia Palmieri. Devoted brother of John Palmieri. He had a love of life and it spread to all who knew and loved him.
Please check our website for information for a Mass in celebration of his life.www.stolfofuneralhome.com
SALVATORE "SAM"
April 30, 2020. Age 86. A generous, good hearted and fun loving man who counted his blessings every day, you twice, if you were lucky!
Beloved husband of Betty (nee Evans. Devoted and beloved father of Renee (Franco) Dangelo, and the late Robert Mark Palmieri. Loving grand-father of Francesca (Robert) Bell, Nico Dangelo, Samuel Robert Palmieri, and Alycia Palmieri. Devoted brother of John Palmieri. He had a love of life and it spread to all who knew and loved him.
Please check our website for information for a Mass in celebration of his life.www.stolfofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.