Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:30 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
SAM AMODEI
AMODEI
SAM


AMODEI
SAM

December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Stella (nee Rio). Devoted father of Joyce Amodei (Eric Hildebrandt) and the late Violet McCabe. Loving father-in-law of Jack McCabe. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sam was a long time employee of the City of Philadelphia in L&I and a Veteran of WWII. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING SATURDAY, 8:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Services to begin at 10 A.M. (at Funeral Home). Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to Wounded Warrior's Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Expressions of Sympathy www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020
