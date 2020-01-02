|
December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Stella (nee Rio). Devoted father of Joyce Amodei (Eric Hildebrandt) and the late Violet McCabe. Loving father-in-law of Jack McCabe. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sam was a long time employee of the City of Philadelphia in L&I and a Veteran of WWII. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING SATURDAY, 8:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Services to begin at 10 A.M. (at Funeral Home). Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to s Project,
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020