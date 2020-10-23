Of Mt. Laurel, NJ, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the age of 94. Sam was born in Philadelphia on September 6, 1926, to Mitchell and Rose Handel. He was the younger brother of Laura Swiren (Jesse) and Albert (Rene). He was an avid tennis player and won multiple Pennsylvania State championships while attending Simon Gratz High School. He enlisted in the Navy and served at sea during WWII. At the end of his tour of duty, he continued his education and attended the Univ. of North Carolina, where he was a member of the UNC Tennis Team. During a summer break, he worked as a tennis instructor at the Log Tavern Resort in the Poconos, where he met his "sweetie" Sandy, who never once picked up a tennis racquet. They married five months later and moved to Chapel Hill, NC, so that Sam could complete his education. After graduation, they moved back to the Philadelphia area where Sam worked in the family business. He and Sandy bought a house in Wynnewood where they raised their daughter Patti and son Bruce. They retired to Mt. Laurel. Sam lived for his family and loved being a Pop-Pop to Stefanie and Jamie, and the love was mutual. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, son, sister and brother. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy, loving daughter Patti Stilman (Randy) and grandchildren Stefanie, Jamie, Ross (Katie) and Shauna. Private Graveside Services are being held Sunday. Contributions in his memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
