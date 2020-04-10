Home

More Obituaries for SAMUEL ETRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAMUEL FRANKLIN ETRIS

SAMUEL FRANKLIN ETRIS Notice
ETRIS
SAMUEL FRANKLIN


April 2, 2020. Editor-in-chief for ASTM and a consultant for Klein & Saks, Sam was active in his church and the Radnor community, together with his beloved wife Mary Jane (d. March 5, 2014). He is survived by his sons and extended family.
A Memorial Service is to be held at St. David's Church, Radnor, time not yet set. Mourners may wish to make a donation in his name to the Radnor Historical Society or Appalachian Trail Conservancy, in lieu of flowers.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020
