age 75, April 15, 2020. Dear brother of the late John Votta and Louise Lentine. Dear uncle of Candice Votta (Brandon Patch), Justin (Bridget) Votta, Mark and Jeff Lentine; great uncle of Genevieve. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
