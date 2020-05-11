VOTTA
SAMUEL
age 75, April 15, 2020. Dear brother of the late John Votta and Louise Lentine. Dear uncle of Candice Votta (Brandon Patch), Justin (Bridget) Votta, Mark and Jeff Lentine; great uncle of Genevieve. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.