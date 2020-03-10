|
|
SCHREIBER
SÁNDOR
Born in Györ, Hungary on October 17, 1928, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 in Voorhees, NJ at the age of 91.
Sándor is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (née Horváth), his granddaughters Courtney (Jon) and Ashley (Nick), his grandson Brian (Kat), and his great-grandchildren Theodor and Edith. He is predeceased by his beloved daughter Susan Blair.
After fleeing Hungary during the revolution in 1956 with his wife and young daughter, Sándor learned the language of his new home and worked his way up to support his family. Nothing was more important to Sándor than his family. He loved spending his time sitting around a table with family and friends, laughing, and eating home cooked Hungarian food. He is lovingly known by his grandchildren and great-grand-children as 'Apu', which translates to dad in Hungarian.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at 3 P.M. on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (www.stroke.org).
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020