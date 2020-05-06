KLEINBART
SANDRA (nee Rubenstein)
On May 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul; Loving mother of Dr. Ric (Cynthia) Kleinbart and the late Jeffrey Kleinbart; Mother-in-law of Lee Kleinbart; Dear Sister of Ruth Hurowitz; Devoted grandmother of Zachary (Bianca), Carly, Emily, Beth and Cristin. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.