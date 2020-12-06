1/
SANDRA L. (nee FOOTER) BRECHER
Of Center City, Philadelphia, formerly of Wynnewood, PA and Dayton, Ohio passed quietly Monday, November 30th, 2020. Mother of Leslie Brecher Freeman (Gary) of St Louis, MO, Neil (Emily), Deanne, Andrew (Dara) Brecher. Grandmother of Hannah, Noah, Elliott (Kristina), Evan (Nora Garritt) Freeman, Jeremy, Amanda, Cate and Vivienne Brecher. Sister of Ron Footer of Dayton, Ohio. Former wife of the late Fred Brecher. Donations in her memory may be made to the Sandi Brecher Family Fund of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. A private Funeral Service will be held in Dayton, Ohio.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
