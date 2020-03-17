|
|
LIPSHUTZ
SANDRA (nee Fischer)
On March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack; loving mother of Sharon (Gary) Lyman, Lorrie (Randy) Craley and Richard (Marianne) Lipshutz. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Thursday, 11:15 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. King David Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Sharon and Gary Lyman. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 1617 JFK Blvd., Ste 700, Phila., PA 19103, www.heart.org
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020