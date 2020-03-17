|
|
LIPSHUTZ
SANDRA (nee Fischer)
On March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack; loving mother of Sharon (Gary) Lyman, Lorrie (Randy) Craley and Richard (Marianne) Lipshutz. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Gravesidel Services, Thursday, 11:15 A.M. precisely at King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Sharon and Gary Lyman. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 1617 JFK Blvd., Ste 700, Phila., PA 19103, www.heart.org
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020