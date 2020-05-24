DUFFY
SANDRA M.
passed away on May 14th, 2020. Beloved mother of Matthew Snow and the late Michael and Ryan Snow. Loving daughter of Joseph and Martina Duffy (nee Jordan); devoted sister of Eileen and Martina Duffy (David Wagenschutz); dear aunt of Madeline, Matilda and Maime. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
SANDRA M.
passed away on May 14th, 2020. Beloved mother of Matthew Snow and the late Michael and Ryan Snow. Loving daughter of Joseph and Martina Duffy (nee Jordan); devoted sister of Eileen and Martina Duffy (David Wagenschutz); dear aunt of Madeline, Matilda and Maime. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.