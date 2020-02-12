Home

1934 - 2020
85, of South Bristol, ME, passed away on February 2, 2020. In lieu of a funeral, Sandra wished to have her remains donated to science. Sandra was born in Pen Argyl, PA on April 5, 1934 to Dr. Richard and Irene Rex.
On May 4, 1956, Sandra married Richard S. Thornton and the couple had three children: Hendren Thornton Deans, Cynthia Thornton Biziak, and R. Rex Thornton. Sadly, Richard passed away in 1983. Sandra later married S. Carter McCall and after several years of marriage, Carter passed away in 1986. Sandra later resided through the years with both daughters, living in Virginia, Montana, Vermont and settling in Maine. Sandra's best companion, Ken Maguire, currently resides in South Bristol, ME and was her caregiver until she moved into an assisted living facility after being diagnosed with late stages of Alzheimer's and Dementia. She leaves loving and wonderful memories for her thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Sandra had an immense love for classical music and was an accomplished pianist, notably studying under Vladimir Sokoloff. Sandra was instrumental in various fundraising efforts for the Seaman's Institute and Old Christ Church, both in Philadelphia. Her other love was gardening which she enjoyed for most of her life, as did those who experienced her beautiful gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make contribu-tions in memory of Sandra McCall to the by mail to: PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at

www.dementiasociety.org/donate.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020
