SCOTKIN
SANDY "SANDRA", (nee Rauenzahn)
Beloved wife and best friend of Alan for 20 years; daughter of the late Dorothy J. (nee Holmes) and Robert A. Rauenzahn died at home on December 14, 2019 at the age of 64 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her husband, birth daughter, Elizabeth Judkins & many cousins. Sandy worked many years as a marketing assistant for an artist supply mfg. company until she was forced to retire in 2013 as the disease progressed. She and Alan were volunteers for Red Cross Disaster Services where they assisted victims of fires, floods and other emergencies providing food, vouchers for clothing, shelter, necessities and compassion. During the MOVE disaster in 1985, as a Mass Feeder team leader, Sandy selflessly cared for victims until the early hours of the morning then went home to get a few hours sleep before going to work the next morning then returning to the firegrounds that evening. She received several awards from the Red Cross and a commendation from the Philadelphia Fire Department for her selfless service to those in need. Sandy also participated in an Alzheimer's double blind clinical study with the hopes of finding a cure for people struck with this unforgiving disease in the future. Relatives and friends are invited to attend gravesite services Wed. Dec. 18, 2 P.M. at Hillside Cemetery, 2556 Susquehanna Rd., Roslyn PA. Per Sandy's request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the 399 Market St. Suite 102 Phila., PA 19106 ( act.alz.org/donate) or a no kill animal shelter will be appreciated. Also, I wish to extend a very heartfelt thank you to all of the Caregivers, Doctors, Nurses and everyone at Jefferson/Abington Hospice for your compassion and care for my wife during her time of need.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 16, 2019