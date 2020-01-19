|
|
SILVANIO
SANTO T. "ROCKY"
on January 16, 2020, of Haddon Heights, NJ; formerly of S. Phila., PA. Age 88. Beloved husband of Anna Marie (nee Pettine) for 62 years. Devoted father of Gina Barretta (Russ), Anthony Silvanio (Christine), and Lisa Tique (Dave). Loving Poppy of Katie, Quinton, David, Ryan, Lauren, and Nick. Dear brother of Anthony Silvanio (Marie), Lucy Borrelli (James) and the late Michael Silvanio. Brother-in-law of Antoinette Silvanio, Michael Pettine (Marie), Helen Donohue, Jean Pettine, Anthony Pettine (Stacy), Charlotte Castellente, Anthony Vitullo, and the late Corita Vitullo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a Viewing, from 8:15 to 9:45 A.M., Wednesday, January 22nd at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 501 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10 A.M at the Church. Entombment St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Santo's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020