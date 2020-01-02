|
|
PROCOPIO
SANTO V.
passed on December 31, 2019. Fiancee of Reza McReynolds. Beloved son of Joseph (Marianne Erace) and the late Carol (nee Oberfeld); devoted father of Joseph; step father of Salvatore and Christian; brother of Francine (Anthony) Procopio. Viewing Friday Evening 6 to 9 P.M. at the THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Also Viewing Saturday 9 A.M. in the funeral home. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Ent. Fernwood Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020