DiFELICIANTONIO
SARA (nee Sabatino)
April 17, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late John DiFeliciantonio. Devoted mother of John (Michelle) DiFeliciantonio and Michael (Michele) DiFeliciantonio. Loving grand-mother of Marie and Elaine DiFeliciantonio, Natalie Prusich and Gina Lewis. Her services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 1718 S. 9th St., Phila., PA. 19148 in Sara's memory.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020