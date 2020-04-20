Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Resources
More Obituaries for SARA DiFELICIANTONIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARA (Sabatino) DiFELICIANTONIO


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARA (Sabatino) DiFELICIANTONIO Notice
DiFELICIANTONIO
SARA (nee Sabatino)
April 17, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late John DiFeliciantonio. Devoted mother of John (Michelle) DiFeliciantonio and Michael (Michele) DiFeliciantonio. Loving grand-mother of Marie and Elaine DiFeliciantonio, Natalie Prusich and Gina Lewis. Her services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 1718 S. 9th St., Phila., PA. 19148 in Sara's memory.

Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SARA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -