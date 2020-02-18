Home

O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
651 E. Springfield
Springfield, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
SARA ELLEN (Pfautz) ABATE

SARA ELLEN (Pfautz) ABATE Notice
ABATE
SARA ELLEN (Pfautz)


Age 73, of Springfield, PA passed away on February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Anthony George Abate; cherished mother to Deborah Mola (Lou), Sandra Burke (Richard), Domenic Abate (Lisa) and Nicole Hunter (Steven). Loving Mimi to Camille, Sara, Sam, Michael, Sophia, Allie and Anthony. Loving sister to Julia Lotsis (late Andrew), the late Karen Gilbert and Joanne Bibby. Beloved sisters-in-law Barbara Abate, Maria Marks (Abate) and brother-in-law Wayne Marks.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday February 22, 2020 9:30 A.M. Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield, Springfield, PA 19064 and her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. Donations can be made in her memory to The , 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 https://www.heart.org/; and/or The , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 https://www.lung.org.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020
