DIMITRI
SARA J. (nee Hackenberg)
on Feb 3, 2020, age 73 of Media. Beloved wife of the late Nicola and devoted sister of Helen (Charlie) Davis, also survived by his 2 step daughters, 4 step
grandchildren, a step great grand-daughter. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Sat. at 10 A.M. in Old Zion Lutheran Church, 628 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19130. Int. St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cem., Ardmore, PA. The family requests NO Flowers, Memorials may be sent in her name to the Chester Childrens Choir, c/o Swarthmore College, 500 College Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 10, 2020