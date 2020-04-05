|
|
WHITE
SARA-PAGE (Merritt)
Age, 92, resident of Crosslands, Kennett Square, PA, formerly of Media, died April 2, 2020. She is survived by daughters, Susan Supernavage (Richard) of Doylestown, Janet White (Ronald) of Newton, MA, Claudia Archer (Christopher) of Phila-delphia, and 4 grandchildren.
Sara-Page was a deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, gardener, and volunteer.
A Memorial Service will be held on a future date. Contributions may be made to
plannedparenthood.org
Arr. by FOUNDS-FERYO CREMATION AND BURIAL SERVICES, LLC
foundsfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 5, 2020