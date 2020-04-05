Home

SARA-PAGE (Merritt) WHITE

SARA-PAGE (Merritt) WHITE Notice
WHITE
SARA-PAGE (Merritt)


Age, 92, resident of Crosslands, Kennett Square, PA, formerly of Media, died April 2, 2020. She is survived by daughters, Susan Supernavage (Richard) of Doylestown, Janet White (Ronald) of Newton, MA, Claudia Archer (Christopher) of Phila-delphia, and 4 grandchildren.
Sara-Page was a deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, gardener, and volunteer.
A Memorial Service will be held on a future date. Contributions may be made to
plannedparenthood.org
Arr. by FOUNDS-FERYO CREMATION AND BURIAL SERVICES, LLC

foundsfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 5, 2020
